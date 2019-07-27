Olloboi Commodore Insists Black Stars Technical Team Must Be Dissolved

General Manager for Division One League Club, Accra Great Olympics, Olloboi Commodore has stressed that the technical team of the Black Stars must be dissolved following their disappointing performance at the just ended Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Ghana failed at another attempt to clinch her 5th AFCON title at the 2019 continental showdown hosted in Egypt. Despite progressing from Group F as leaders ahead of favorites Cameroon, the Stars were shockingly knocked out by the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia at the round of 16 stage.

Following the exit, there have been calls for head coach James Kwesi Appiah and his technical team members to be sacked for failing to deliver the country’s objective of winning the tournament this year.

Speaking in a recent interview on Kingdom FM Olloboi Commodore has shared that the majority of the technical members of the Black Stars should be shown the exit door.

“The Black Stars technical team should be dissolved. We can maintain some few members but I think the majority of the technical members should be shown the exit door”, he indicated.

Coach Kwesi Appiah is under contract until December of this year and it is unclear whether he will be axed together with his technical staff before his contract expires or not.