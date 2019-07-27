Kotoko Maintains Abdul Ganiu In Champions League Squad Despite Injury Setback

Kotoko defender Abdul Ganiu

Ghana Premier League giant, Kumasi Asante Kotoko has opted to include defender Ismael Abdul Ganiu in their squad for this year’s edition of the CAF Champions League campaign despite his injury setback.

The dependable center back picked up an injury during the team’s training at the Adako Jachie training grounds last week.

Though the medical team is still running test to determine the degree of the injury, it is possible he will require surgery which could possibly rule him out for the preliminary stage of the competition.

Notwithstanding the growing concerns, Communications Director for the club, Kennedy Boakye Ansah has revealed that the player is still part of the squad that has been registered for the Africa campaign.

“Abdul Ganiu is still part of our African squad and we are all hoping and praying he can recover on time to help the team in our African campaign”.

“Our medical team has accessed his (Abdul Ganiu) situation and we are waiting for their final report but if there is the need to take him to Germany for surgery, everything will be in order”, he said in an interview with Kumasi based Ashh FM.

The Porcupine Warriors are set to play Nigerian giant Kano Pillars in the first round of the CAF Champions League with the first leg of the tie expected to be played at the Sani Abacha Stadium on Saturday, August 10, 2019.