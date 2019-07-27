Ghana Striker Bernard Mensah Joins Maidenhead United On Loan From Bristol Rovers

Ghanaian striker Bernard Mensah has joined National League side Maidenhead United on loan from English League One club Bristol Rovers ahead of the 2019/2020 season.

The attacker joined Bristol Rovers in 2016 but has been enjoying loan spells in the last couple of seasons to ensure he gets more playing time and to help him continue his development.

Ahead of the upcoming season, Rovers has decided he will not play a key role in their setup and has, therefore, sent him out on another loan spell. Maidenhead United confirmed the acquisition of the player last Thursday to help boost their squad going into next season.

Bernard Mensah, now 24 years old can play as the main striker or play from the wings and is expected to provide options for Maidenhead manager Alan Devonshire when the going gets tough.

He spent last season on loan at Aldershot Town where he managed to score four goals in 16 appearances in the National League after joining in January.

The player has now linked up with former Shots teammate Shamir Fenelon at York Road.

Having joined the side, Mensah is confident of helping Maidenhead United to make a good case for themselves when the new season starts.