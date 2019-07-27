Mahrez Apologize To Egyptians Following AFCON Final Incident

Algeria skipper, Riyad Mahrez apologized to the Egyptian people after he ignored Egypt’s prime minister while receiving the AFCON 2019 trophy.

Algeria defeated Senegal 1-0 in the 2019 African Cup of Nations final, lifting their second-ever continental trophy and the first one since 1990.

However, during the coronation ceremony, the Manchester City winger didn’t shake Egypt’s prime minister’s, Dr Mostafa Madbouly’s hand which caused public outrage in the country.

However, according to an Egyptian online portal, Kingfut, Mahrez came to his own defence saying that it was a misunderstanding and that he didn’t mean to disrespect anyone.

“I shook the hands of the CAF president, the FIFA president, and the Algerian president. Then I was on my way to shake the hands of the remaining people not knowing that the Egyptian prime minister was next in line,” Mahrez said.

“They then called me to receive the trophy, so I didn’t mean to avoid shaking his hand. I apologize to the Egyptian people if there was some kind of misunderstanding,” he concluded.

This season was outstanding for the 28-year-old winger as he also managed to win the domestic treble with Manchester City, scoring 12 goals and providing 12 assists.