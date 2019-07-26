OFFICIAL: Amos Frimpong Completes Move To Guinea Top-Flight Side AS Kaloum

Guinea top-flight side, AS Kaloum Star has wrapped up the signing of Kumasi Asante Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong.

The versatile defender has been linked with a move to the side in the last couple of weeks. After successful negotiations, the Guinean side has announced today that they have signed the player after passing a mandatory medical examination.

The player has reportedly penned a two-year contract and is expected to play for the club until the summer of 2021.

AS Kaloum is said to have signed Amos Frimpong to help strengthen their squad as they prepare for a challenging campaign in the upcoming 2019/2021 season where they will be expected to feature in their local league as well as CAF’s inter-club competition.

Amos Frimpong joined the Porcupine Warriors from BA United on July 1, 2011, and sacrificed 8 years of his career for the Kumasi based side.

He leaves the club after winning a number of laurels including the Ghana Premier League, the FA Cup, the President Cup, and most recently the tier 1 of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) Special Cup.

Having joined his new side, he will be hoping to impress the technical team to ensure he immediately cements a spot in the team before the season commences.