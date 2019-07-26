Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: An Open Letter To National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah!!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
26.07.2019 Football News

FIFA Bans Former Sierra Leone FA Official For Five Years

By BBC
FIFA Bans Former Sierra Leone FA Official For Five Years
2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Former Sierra Leone Football Association official Abu Bakarr Kabba has become the latest person to be sanctioned by Fifa.

He has been banned for five years and fined US$50,000 for violating Fifa’s Code of Ethics.

Football’s world governing body found him “guilty of having accepted and received bribes in relation to the manipulation of international matches.”

Kabba was part of Fifa’s investigation “into various international matches (attempted to be) manipulated for betting purposes by Wilson Raj Perumal.”

Several African referees and others linked to football on the continent have been punished for their links to convicted match-fixer Perumal.

TOP STORIES

Yeji Police Impound Trucks With PFJ Fertiliser

2 hours ago

US’ House Of Representatives Speaker To Address Ghana’s Parl...

2 hours ago

body-container-line