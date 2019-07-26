Legon To Host GNPC Ghana Fastest Human 2019

The University of Ghana, Legon sports stadium will be the venue for the 2019 Accra Open of the GNPC Ghana Fastest Human on Saturday, July 27, 2019.

The concept put up by former Olympian, Reks Brobbey is open to athletes (sprinters) in the Greater Accra, Volta and Eastern regions to find someone who can run fastest and represent Ghana at the next Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan next year.

He said the best and potential good runners would be selected into the GNPC Speedsters Club and groomed into stars.

According to Reks Brobbey, four years ago, former President Rawlings was the Special Guest of Honor at the Accra competition held at the El Wak Stadium and this time the special guest of honour will be the Kuulio Mr Anselm Sowah, CEO of GCB Bank.

“Athletes must report from 8am for registration, checking of correct ages and lane assignments, with the actual races beginning from noon to five,” he said

The Ghana Athletics Association (GAA), National Sports Authority (NSA) and the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) are supporting the programme.

Runners who register would compete in 100 meters for Under 10, Under 15, Under 18 and the seniors in both male and female categories.

Many young talented athletes are expected to take part from the Universities in the capital and this meet promises to be exciting as many business executives and sports fans are going to be present.

The Ghana Fastest Human is sponsored by GNPC, Moringa King, Adidas, GCB, Wrenco, Indomie, Kriate Lync, Pippas Gym and Global Media Alliance.