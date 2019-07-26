Saddick Adams Excluded From Ashgold CAF Confederation Cup Squad

Ashgold have axed Saddick Adams, from their squad for the upcoming Confederation Cup campaign.

The 29-year-old who joined the Miners from Kotoko two seasons ago was dropped because he has asked to be released in order to sign for Ivorian side, Asec Mimosas.

“About three months ago he (Saddick Adams) came to tell us that Asec were interested in his services. In fact, he even came with the president of the club and we demanded that they pay something before they can sign the player”, CEO of Ashgold Fred Acheampong told Asempa FM in an interview.

He added that the Ivorian club accepted their terms and decided to return with the said amount and they are still waiting for the payment in order to release the player.

“They agreed with our terms so we are still waiting for them to come and pay for the player to be released”, the CEO stated.

He explained that the decision not to include the player in their Confederation Cup squad was to avoid double registration where he could be a player of both Ashgold and Asec Mimosas once they settle Ashogld’s financial demands.

The CEO said it was not their nature to stop any player from travelling out to seek greener pastures outside and once Saddick has requested to leave them they had no option than to grant him his wish.

With Saddick’s departure likely to create avoid, the CEO said they have devise a plan B to ensure they find a suitable replacement for the attacker.

Acheampong disclosed that they have captured Benjamin Eshun from Liberty Professionals and promoted one young player from their academy side to help in the continental club campaign.