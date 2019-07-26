There Is No Local Coach Better Than Kwesi Appiah - Titus Glover

Member of Parliament for Tema East, Daniel Nii Titus Glover has slammed the critics of Kwesi Appiah insisting he is the best local coach the country.

The future of the 59-year-old is unclear following the disappointing performance at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Many have called on the country's football governing body tp sack Kwesi Appiah.

However, the deputy transport minister says some Ghanaians are calling for the exit of the coach because of an agenda people have in ensuring that Ghana appoints a foreign coach.

He challenged Ghanaians to have full confidence and belief in him because he can deliver despite the few hitches or flaws,

“We must believe in ourselves as Ghanaians. This has been the philosophy of president Nana Addo. I don’t know coach Kwesi Appiah personally but I have noticed that he is a reversed and a calm person but he is a competent coach," he told Happy FM.

He argued that four of the coaches that won us cups in previous tournaments, were Ghanaians hence the need to have confidence in the coach despite his flaws and mistakes.

“The four AFCON trophies were all won by Ghanaian coaches so it means Kwesi is capable of doing it again for Ghana.”

“Since the existing of Kwesi Nyantakyi, our local league has degraded. If we sack Kwesi Appiah which local coach can take up this job? To me, nobody comes close, He is more capable than the rest.

Currently in Ghana James Akwesi Appiah is better than any local coach so he should be maintained.

”he opined.

“What Kwesi Appiah needs is our support rather than criticizing. we should give Kwesi Appiah time and chance because he can do the job,” he added.

Kwesi Appiah was offered a new deal by the Normalization Committee following the expiration of his initial two-year contract.

The new contract, according to reports will end in December.