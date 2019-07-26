Isaac Asiamah Must Be Dragged To EOCO - Joseph Yamin Insists

Joseph Yamin, a former deputy sports minister, has taken a swipe at Youth and Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah, insisting he must be dragged to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), to answer some questions on the expenditure of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) budget on the Black Stars.

On Wednesday, Me Asiamah revealed that the country spent a whopping $4.5 million dollars on Black Stars’ disappointing 2019 AFCON campaign.

But the former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister in an interview with Accra based Happy FM, he said, "It’s useless for Isaac Asiamah to go to parliament and tell them how much they spent because he didn’t tell them how much he was taking to the AFCON. The very place that he must go and explain himself is the special prosecutor’s office and EOCO.”

“This NPP people should credit us that we all sat in the same classroom with them and the ministry they are occupying some of us have been there before so he can’t lie to us that CAF and FIFA took Ghanaian supporters on an excursion.

"Their incompetence and arrogance are too much. Isaac was so arrogant when he appeared in parliament. He should have been directed to EOCO then after they have dealt with him before he should come to parliament.

“It was insulting listening to him yesterday and he telling us that he has saved Ghana 1.7 million dollars. Meaning he didn’t even believe they can win the trophy. Does he understand the word save that he used? So obviously if we were to qualify to the finals, we will have to incur debts because the 1.7 million dollars won’t be enough.”

Ghana budgeted 6.3 million USD for the Black Stars training camp and AFCON campaign.

Out of that, 4.5 million dollars was used with the remaining 1. 7 million dollars expected to be sent back to the state.

However, the sector minister denied allegations that the government-sponsored supporters to embark on an excursion in Egypt, stating that the tour was organized by CAF and FIFA but according to Yamin, the minister peddle lies.

Ghana’s dream of ending a 37-year wait for a trophy was ended via penalty shootouts defeat to Tunisia in the Round of 16.