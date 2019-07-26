Modern Ghana logo

26.07.2019 Football News

Michael Sarpong Pens New Deal With Hearts Of Oak

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Accra Hearts of Oak have announced a contract renewal for youngster Michael Sarpong.

The former Auroras captain has been impressive since he was given the nod to be part of the senior team under Kim Grant.

Sarpong was one of few players who were pushed into Hearts of Oak’s first team after excelling with the Youth side.

He becomes the second player to sign a new deal after Manaf Umar also penned a fresh agreement with the Club.

