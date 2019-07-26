Liberty Professionals Star Benjamin Eshun Joins Ashanti Gold

Benjamin Eshun has joined Ashanti Gold from Liberty Professionals ahead of their Africa campaign.

The Miners have been hunting for new stars to beef up their team ahead of the CAF Confederation Cup competition which start next month.

Eshun ended his time with Liberty after four years with the Club and comes in as a replacement for Ivorian Richard Djordi who left the Miners to Tanzanian side Azam FC.

The former Ghana Premier League Champions look forward to adding more experienced players in their set-up having also signed former WA All-Stars midfielder David Abagna with winger Emmanuel Osei Baffour also making a return to the club after a spell with Karela United.

Ashgold has recruited eleven new players ahead of their Africa campaign.