Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: An Open Letter To National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah!!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
26.07.2019 Football News

Kwame Bonsu Unveiled By Tunisian Side Esperance

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Kwame Bonsu Unveiled By Tunisian Side Esperance
JUL 26, 2019 FOOTBALL NEWS

Ghanaian international, Kwame Bonsu has been unveiled as a player of Tunisian Club Esperance.

The talented midfielder completed his transfer to the North African side after the Club received his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) from Kotoko.

The 26-year-old was shown to the public as the new signing for the Club.

He left Kotoko after just nine Months with the Club where he helped them to the Group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

He also won the NC Special Cup with the Club.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
TOP STORIES

Bawumia Launches GH Dual Card

12 hours ago

Ignore Terkper, Jinapor’s Misleading Claims On Our agreement...

14 hours ago

body-container-line