Kotoko Line-Up Friendly With Ivorian Side SO De L’Armée

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will take on Ivorian champions Societe Omnisports De L’ Armee in an International friendly next Wednesday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

This will be the second friendly for the Porcupine Warriors in preparation for their CAF Champions League tie against Nigerian side Kano Pillars.

The Ghana Premier League side defeated Rahimo FC from Burkina Faso 2-1 in a test match at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium last weekend.

Newly-appointed head coach, Kjetil Zachariassen is preparing his side for a tough campaign next season.

The games against Club Societe Omnisports De L’ Armee will serve as a good test for the Porcupine Warriors.

Societe Omnisports De L’ Armee won the 2018–19 Côte d’Ivoire Ligue 1 and will be facing FC Nouadhibou from Mauritania in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.