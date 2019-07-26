Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: An Open Letter To National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah!!!...
26.07.2019 Football News

FIFA Approves New Ghana FA Statutes; August 13 Set For Congress

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
World football governing body [FIFA] have approved the statutes proposed by the Normalization Committee, clearing the way for a new constitution of the Ghana Football Association according to Joy Sports.

According to reports, the approval came in within the last 24 hours and it has been communicated by the Normalization Committee.

The statutes proposed by the NC were done as a response to widespread agreement that some of the previous rules in Ghana football governance were hindering progress. It also means Ghana is one step closer to elect new Executive Committee Members and a new Ghana FA president.

Also, the GFA Normalization Committee has set August 13th as the day for Congress meeting where the new statutes approved by FIFA will be top of the agenda.

The mandate of the Normalization Committee will expire on September 31.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
