Andre Ayew Congratulates Jordan Ayew After Making Crystal Palace Loan Deal Permanent

Andre Ayew has congratulated his junior brother Jordan Ayew after the latter completed a move to join Premier League side Crystal Palace

Jordan joined the South London based club on a three-year deal from Championship side Swansea City.

Jordan Ayew joined Palace on loan in the 2018-2019 season but failed to make any impact due to lack of game time.

The 27-year-old played 20 matches and scored one goal in the Premier League in the 2018/2019 season.

The former Marseille striker had a decent tournament at the just-ended Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt with Ghana were he scored two goals as well as won the man of the match award against Benin.

After his move was made official on Thursday, the Black Stars captain Andre Ayew on his official page congratulated his brother and wished him well ahead of the new season

Palace coach Roy Hodgson described Ghana International, Jordan Ayew, as a “dedicated and hard-working” player, after the club permanently secured the striker’s services for the next three years.