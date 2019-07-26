Former Kotoko Star Abass Mohammed Becomes Fourth Enyimba Signing

Former Asante Kotoko frontman Abass Mohammed has joined Nigerian giants Enyimba FC as a free agent.

Mohammed became a free agent since leaving Kotoko back in April this year. Enyimba, who are the proud champions of the Nigeria Premier League champions, have continued with their squad strengthening after having already signed Samson Obi, Austin Opara and Victor Mbaoma.

Up next for the People’s Elephant is a clash with Burkinabe side FC Rahimo in the CAF Champions League preliminary qualifying round.