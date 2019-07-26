Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Bervelyn Longdon Writes: Saviour Or Villain Of Press Freedom In Ghana...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
26.07.2019 Football News

Former Kotoko Star Abass Mohammed Becomes Fourth Enyimba Signing

By Futaa
Former Kotoko Star Abass Mohammed Becomes Fourth Enyimba Signing

Former Asante Kotoko frontman Abass Mohammed has joined Nigerian giants Enyimba FC as a free agent.

Mohammed became a free agent since leaving Kotoko back in April this year. Enyimba, who are the proud champions of the Nigeria Premier League champions, have continued with their squad strengthening after having already signed Samson Obi, Austin Opara and Victor Mbaoma.

Up next for the People’s Elephant is a clash with Burkinabe side FC Rahimo in the CAF Champions League preliminary qualifying round.

TOP STORIES

$10m Illegally Spent On Cocoa Roads Audit – Minority Alleges

24 minutes ago

Cocoa Farmers Are Worse Off Under Your Gov't – NDC Fires Aku...

24 minutes ago

body-container-line