Nii Lante Vanderpuye Slams Sports Minister For Delivering A Sham Budget

Nii Lante Vanderpuye, a former youth and sports minister, has described Isaac Asiamah’s AFCON 2019 budget report as a sham.

On Wednesday, the sector minister disclosed that Ghana’s total expenditure at the tournament was $4.5million.

According to Mr Asiamah, the country budgeted $6.3million for the tournament but saved $1.7million after exiting at the last 16 stage.

He revealed that $1.14million was spent on accommodation, while $8,541 was spent on visa fees.

Airfare accounted for $924,168, while per diems for players, technical staff and additional technical staff were $187,050, $129,600 and $90,750, respectively.

Meanwhile, feeding cost was $419,300, internal transportation was $43,092 and winning bonuses of players accounted for $965,405.

However, the Member of Parliament for Odododiodio Constituency is of the view that the budget presentation was poor and lacked a detailed breakdown of expenditures.

Mr. Vanderpuye believes the Sports Minister either covered up some expenditures or understated the budget.

“The presentation [on Wednesday] to me was a sham. It was a very poor report,” he said on TV3’s New Day on Thursday.

“If you look at the report, the first two pages were just a narration, and the third page and the last virtually talks about expenditure.

“It is either he is understating the actual budget or he is hiding information.”

Many Ghanaians have been highly critical of the budget, describing it as outrageous and a waste of the tax payer’s money.