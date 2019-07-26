Ghana Drops In Latest FIFA Ranking

Ghana have moved to the seventh position in Africa in the latest FIFA Coca Cola ranking released on Thursday.

The four-time African champions slip on the log could be due to their abysmal performance at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations campaign where they got eliminated in the round of 16.

The Black Stars maintained their 50th position on the global ranking by the world football governing body.

African champions Algeria (40th, up 28) are the biggest mover in the July edition by ranks and points (up 117), while fellow finalist Senegal (20th, up 2) did not make a huge leap but reached their best-ever ranking position.

Semi-finalists Nigeria (33rd, up 12), are joined by surprise quarter-finalists Madagascar (96th, up 12) and Benin (82nd, up 6) in seeing their continental performances rewarded with a Ranking rise.

Top 10 - World

1 - Belgium

2 - Brazil

3 - France

4 - England

5 - Uruguay

6 - Portugal

7 - Croatia

8 - Colombia

9 - Spain

10 - Argentina

Latest FIFA Rankings (Top 10 African countries):

1. Senegal - 20th

2. Tunisia - 29th

3. Nigeria - 33rd

4. Algeria - 40th

5. Morocco - 41st

6. Egypt - 49th

7. Ghana - 50th

8. Cameroon - 53rd

9. Congo DR - 56th

10. Côte d'Ivoire - 57th