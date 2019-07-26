Let Kwesi Appiah Know His Fate – Majority Leader To NC

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) to make Black Stars head coach James Kwesi Appiah aware of his fate following the team’s disappointing campaign at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The West African nation went into the tournament with high hopes of finally breaking a 37-year old jinx to ensure she lifts her 5th AFCON title. Unfortunately for the side, a shambolic displace saw them being knocked out at the round of 16 stage by the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

There have been calls for Coach James Kwesi Appiah to be sacked from his post with many insisting that he cannot do the job.

The coach is still under contract until December of this year but there is a clause in his contract that indicates that he would be sacked if he fails to win the 2019 AFCON with the Stars.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has implored the NC to let the gaffer know whether he will continue on as head coach or he will be sacked.

“The Coach Kwesi Appiah got appointed in April 27 and the terms and conditions of his engagements were made known to him. He signed to the terms and conditions that he was to deliver the AFCON 2019”.

“Mr. Speaker, as far as I am concerned a definitive pronouncement will have to be made. Whether to continue so that he will be assured. If he is not going to be continued then he will know that maybe as part of the terms of engagements, if he didn’t deliver he will be ousted”.

“So the Minister and indeed the outfit that is in charge for the Black Stars should come with a definitive pronouncement on the coach and not leave him in limbo. If he is to be continued a decision will have to be taken and it will have to be made known to him. If he is to be discontinued, he must be told”, the Majority Leader shared.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that Kwesi Appiah has not been axed yet because he will have to be paid a huge compensation if he is made to leave before his contracts with the GFA ends.