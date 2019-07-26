Jordan Ayew Targets Successful Season With Crystal Palace After securing Permanent Deal

Ghanaian international, Jordan Ayew has noted that he is hoping to have a successful campaign with Crystal Palace in the upcoming season after admitting that he didn’t do very well during his loan spell.

The Black Stars forward completed a permanent move to the Eagles from Swansea City on Friday morning on a three-year deal worth around £3 million.

He spent the 2018/2019 season at Selhurst Park but couldn’t make the expected impact. After making 20 appearances in all competitions, the striker only found the back of the net twice.

In his first interview with the club upon returning, he has revealed that he enjoyed his stay last season is happy to be back to have a chance to continue the journey with the side.

He believes he can do better than he performed last season and has assured that he will push himself to better the statistics from last season following the faith Palace has shown in him.

“I enjoyed myself here last season. The most thing was for me to come back here and to continue my journey with Crystal Palace”

“Finally am here and am happy to be here”, Ayew said.

He continued, “Last season wasn’t the best season for me. I know I can do much better but if he club wanted to keep me it means they have faith in me and that’s what pushed me to come here and stay here”.