Black Queens Coach Mercy Tagoe To Share Life Story At Conference In Lagos

Black Queens coach, Mercy Tagoe Quarcoo has been invited as a speaker at this year’s Ladies In Sports Conference scheduled to take place in Lagos, Nigeria on Friday.

Being organised under the theme: Keeping the barriers down’, Coach Tagoe Quarcoo will share her experiences in her steady football career and the smooth transition in three key areas in the game as a player, referee and currently, a coach.

She would also be required to share her experience and how she managed to break the myth about sportswomen and marriage and motherhood.

Tagoe Quarcoo is among a host of personalities selected across the sporting divide invited to share their stories.

Other speakers are Amantle Montsho ( Bostwana & 400m world champion), Desire Oparanozie, Super Falcons, Janet Jepkoscei (Kenya & world 800 champ) Micky Lawler, President of Women's Tennis Association and Seyi Akinwunmi, the Vice President of Nigeria Football Federation.

The Ladies in Sports Conference is the brainchild of a Lavie Associates Limited, a Sports Management Company in the United Kingdom and Nigeria.

Mercy Tagoe Quarcoo fact file

As a player, she was part of the Black Queens squad that won silver at the 1998 Women's Africa Cup of Nations and also made their debut at the 1999 Women's World Cup in the USA.

She made a smooth transition from being a player to become a referee, earning a FIFA badge which saw her officiate many top-level matches in the Ghana Premier League.

Her refereeing career was highlighted with a 2010 FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup assignment where she was a fourth official in two matches and also handled the Japan versus England Group C game which the Asians won 3-1.

As a coach, the year-old, has handled a number of local clubs both male and female and became the first coach to lead the Black Queens to win the inaugural West African Football Union (WAFU) tournament in Abidjan in 2018 and again led the team to win bronze at the 2019 tournament also staged in Abidjan.

Tagoe Quarcoo has been married for 21 years and has a teenage daughter and son.