Eight Boxers To Represent Ghana At African Games

George Lamptey, president of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) has disclosed that eight bothers made up of six male and two female boxers will represent Ghana at the upcoming 12th African Games in Morocco.

In an interview, he said though they (the GBF) expected to go with ten or more boxers, he has nothing to say however he wished that four or three coaches join the team as the AIBA require even more officials to handle the boxers.

According to Lamptey, he is optimistic that Ghana will win more than three medals in boxing because the boxers are eager and want to prove a point that they can do better than the Black Stars who went to the African Nations Football Tournament and could not reach the Quarter Finals Stage.

Mr. Lamptey noted that they have prepared well even without government support as the boxers are undergoing non-residential camping and report for training daily at the Accra Sports Stadium.

He thanked the organisers of the Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League which has kept many amateur boxers in good form.

He appealed to companies and Ghanaians who love boxing and want them to win medals to support them.

He hinted that previous experiences can convince him that the Black Bombers are going to shine in Morocco.

The Games would be held from August 19 to 31 in Rabat and other cities.