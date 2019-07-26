Ghana’s Nana Asare On Target As KAA Gent Dispatch Viitorul Constanta In Europa League Playoff

Ghanaian International, Nana Asare enjoyed a fine evening on Thursday as his side, KAA Gent posted an emphatic 6-3 victory over Viitorul Constanta in the Europa League play-offs.

The Belgian side locked horns with the Romanian side in their UEFA Europa League second qualifying round first leg to battle for a win to take into the second leg next week.

The Ghanaian left-back opened the scoring for his side just four minutes into the first half to charge up the Ghelamco Arena.

That goal handed the winners confidence and allowed them to constantly attack their opponent. The lead was doubled after 13 minutes courtesy a strike from Brecht Dejaeghere.

KAA Gent continued their dominance and went into the break with a 5-1 advantage.

They resumed the break and got on the scoresheet to make it 6-1 before Viitorul Constanta pulled two back.

Nana Asare played the full match and excelled at the left side of the defense. He is expected to maintain his starting spot next week when his side plays the second leg of the tie.