Journalists Who Benefited From AFCON Budget Should Keep Quiet - Kwaku Yeboah

The spokesperson of the Normalisation Committee, Dan Kwaku Yeboah has branded as hypocrites some journalists and officials who benefited from the $4.5million expended by the state on the Black Stars 2019 Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

According to him, the said journalists and some football officials who enjoyed their share of the money have now made u-turns and are criticising the budget.

Kweku Yeboah, who has been a vociferous critic of past AFCON budgets before his recent stint with the Normalisation Committee and Black Stars as a spokesperson said all those who benefited must be quiet.

However, he maintained he received no winning bonuses during the tournament, adding that only per diems were paid to him.

Mr Kweku Yeboah said in the past when he criticised AFCON budgets, he declined monies from former Ghana Football Association (GFA) boss Kwesi Nyantakyi.

He also called for realistic criticisms of the 2019 AFCON budgets during a televised broadcast on Peace FM.

Budget beneficiaries

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Kwame Asiamah told Parliament on Wednesday that the state spent $4,564,532.00 during the competition.

He said the expenditure covered the playing body, the technical team, Members of the Parliament Select Committee on Youth and Sports and Culture and the Ghana League Clubs Association.

The remaining beneficiaries are the representatives of the Old Footballers Association, some staff of the Ghana Football Association, some staff of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, some members of the Ghana Supporters Union and journalists.