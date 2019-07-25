Arsenal Sign Real Madrid's Ceballos On Loan

Arsenal have signed Dani Ceballos on a season-long loan from Real Madrid.

The Spain U21 midfielder said to be a target for Arsenal’s north London rivals Tottenham, and the Gunners could yet beat Spurs to the signing of Saint-Etienne’s William Saliba too.

Ceballos said the opportunity to work under Unai Emery was key in deciding to move to the Emirates.

"I’m really proud to be able to wear this shirt. I’m joining an historic Premier League side and it’s a step forward in my career," he told the club's website.

"I knew I had the confidence of the coach, which was very important for me from the start. I was aware of the responsibility that wearing this shirt entails and it was a tremendously proud moment when I decided to join Arsenal.

"The coach was the turning point in terms of me joining this massive club. He’s a Spanish coach and he knows me from my time at other clubs. I’m really happy to be able to help Arsenal achieve our objectives."

"He’s a very tactical coach and I think that’s going to really help me to perfect my positioning. I think we’re both going to try our best to make me a better player."

Head coach Unai Emery added: “We’re excited to see Dani join us. He is a talented player with big technical ability, creativity and precision.”