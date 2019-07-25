'Kwesi Nyantakyi Has Been Vindicated', Says Kwame Sefa Kayi [VIDEO]

Host of Peace FM's flagship program 'Kokrokoo', Kwame Sefa Kayi has taken at the Youth and Minister, Isaac Kwame Asiamah after he revealed the country spent $4.5m during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

On Wednesday, the sector told parliament that out of the $6m that was approved by the government for the tournament, an amount of $4,564,532.00 was spent.

The Black Stars were crashed out of the tournament at the round of 16 of the tournament losing to Tunisia on penalties.

There have been several reactions to this including the award-winning journalist.

According to him, it does not make sense to spend some huge amount for a tournament worth $4.5m.

Sefa Kayi insisted that the action of the minister has vindicated for Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi claiming that ministers used the sports ministry to enrich themselves.

"...Black Stars is a cash cow for some people...Kwesi Nyantakyi has been vindicated....you are going into a tournament knowing fully well the eventual winner will take home $4.5m, yet you sit and prepare a budget over $6m; which is more than the prize money?...if it was your own money, would you spend it this way?...we were kicked out during the second round stage yet the country spent $4.5m, the amount of money we would have received had Ghana won the cup... it doesn't make sense.

"Understandably, if we had won the cup, the euphoria, prestige and glory would have been intangible. But seriously, you don't go and do this and think it is okay and I hear some people are justifying this by saying it was the same under Nyantakyi's era...are you out of your minds?!... This is Ghana oo," Sefa Kayi laments on Black Stars AfCON 2019 Budget.

Video below...



The former CAF 1st vice president was branded as one of the corrupt president to have ever led the country's football governing body.

He was heavily exposed in the 'Number 12' documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Following the airing of the video, FIFA slapped Mr Nyantakyi with a lifetime ban with a heavy fine for breaching the ethics of the world football governing body.

However, Mr Nyantakyi is currently challenging his lifetime ban at CAS.