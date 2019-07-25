Felix Annan Calls On Kotoko Supporters To Limit Expectations Head Of Africa Campaign

Kumasi Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Felix Annan has called on the teeming supporters of the club to limit their expectations ahead of their campaign in the next edition CAF Champions League.

The Ghana Premier League giant has secured qualification to represent the West African country in this year’s CAF Champions League following their triumph in the tier 1 of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition.

Having enjoyed an impressive outing in the CAF Confederations Cup last season, expectations are high for the team to even do better this time around.

Speaking to Zylofon FM, Felix Annan noted that though the team will do their best to raise the flag of the club, they also want the supporters to lower their expectations.

“We know that when you are playing for Kotoko, the expectations are always high. We want to tell the fans to limit their expectations but we the playing body are going to do our best to try and lift the club high”, the Black Stars goalkeeper said.

Kotoko is set to begin the Africa campaign next month and has been paired to play Kano Pillars in the preliminary stage.

The first leg will be played at the Sani Abacha on August 10, 2019.