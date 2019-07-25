My Appointment As Black Stars Head Coach Is Long Overdue – Mohammed Polo

Former Accra Hearts of Oak manager, Mohammed Polo has indicated that he is ready to take over from James Kwesi Appiah as the new head coach for the Black Stars whiles stressing that his appointment has been long overdue.

The National team of the West African country could have a new head very soon following calls from most of its citizens for the current coach to be sacked after a disappointing campaign at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The Black Stars made a representation at the just-ended tournament but only managed to make it to the round of 16 where they were sent home packing by the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

Speaking on whether he will be open to taking charge of the team when Kwesi Appiah leaves, former Phobia poster boy Mohammed Polo emphasized that he is ready for the job.

“We have great coaches in the country who can coach the Black Stars team. I am ever ready to coach them if given the opportunity. It is long overdue”.

“It's painful to think about it, the time has been wasted but I guess God’s time is the best”, Mohammed Polo said in an interview on Happy FM.

Coach Kwesi Appiah’s contract with the national team is expected to end in December and it is unclear whether he will be allowed to stay on or he will be sacked.