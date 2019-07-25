Sports Ministry Did Not Sponsor Supporters Excursion In Egypt – Isaac Asiamah

Ghana’s Minister for Youth, Sports and Culture, Hon. Isaac Asiamah has noted that his sector did not fund the excursion of Black Stars supporters in Egypt during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The West African country failed at another attempt to win a 5th AFCON title this year after they were knocked out at the round of 16 stage by the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

Following a shambolic campaign at the continental showdown, all attention has been turned to the expenditure of the Sports Ministry on the team with many describing it as unnecessary spending.

One of the key talking points has been the airlifting of supporters to Egypt and subsequently funding an excursion trip for them to tour the historic sites of the North African Country.

Having interacted with the supporters during the tournament, Hon. Isaac Asiamah is on record admitting that he had made an arrangement with the financial department of his sector to oversee the touring of supporters to various tourist sites in Egypt.

In a shocking twist though, the Minister has now stressed that it was rather CAF and FIFA that funded the excursion of the Black Stars supporters at the tournament.

“Mr. Speaker as part of the measures to boost the morale of the team, the Ministry sponsored Ghanaian supporters to Egypt to support them”.

“The supporters were Ismailia in Egypt where the Black Stars were based. CAF and FIFA organized excursions for all the supporters of the participating nations including Ghana”, Hon. Isaac Asiamah shared whiles giving Parliament an insight of the Black Stars expenditure on Wednesday.