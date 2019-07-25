REVEALED: Ghana Spent $419,300 On Feeding During 2019 AFCON

Youth and Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah, has revealed that $419,300 was spent on feeding of players, officials and other staff during the just-ended Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Besides, it cost the State $41,750 on match tickets, $44,574 on medical bills, with the state paying $8,541 for the acquisition of visas.

The minister, who disclosed this to Parliament on Wednesday, also disclosed that it cost the nation $43,092 for internal transportation, while the bill for airfare was $924,168.

According to the minister’s budget, $42,576 was used for incidentals, bringing the total expenditure to $4,564,352.00 out of the projected $6,365,033.84.

Ghana would have walked home with $4.5 million as their prize money had they won the tournament.

This is not the first time the budget for the Black Stars has generated some controversy as the previous management committee had to come under intense scrutiny after the botched FIFA World Cup campaign in Brazil 2014.