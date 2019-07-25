REVEALED: Ghana Spent Over $1million On Accommodation During 2019 AFCON

Ghana spent over $1.1 million on accommodation during the Black Stars 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign in Egypt in June-July.

Details of how a total of $1,143,519 was expended on just accommodation was not made available, but it is believed that it covered the team’s preparation in Dubai, as well as the lodging of supporters, journalists and other officials in Egypt.

Briefing Parliament on Wednesday on how the budget was expended at the tournament, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah, also listed a group of individuals and organisations who benefited from the Black Stars budget.

According to the minister, aside the playing body and the technical team who benefited, members of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Youth, Sports and Culture, representatives of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) and some staff of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) also benefited from the budget.

The rest are representatives of old footballers, some staff of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, some member of the Ghana Supporters Union and some selected journalists.

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) usually pays for the hotel accommodation and feeding of a specific number of players and officials during the competition, while the member associations who exceed their quota are expected to foot the excess bill.

However, the account rendered by the minister to Parliament did not state the specific number of people who were accommodated by the State during the competition.