REVEALED: Black Stars Technical Staff Earned $744,377 At 2019 AFCON

The technical handlers of the Black Stars received a total of $744,377 in bonuses and per diem at the just-ended Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

Out of the said amount, $129,600 was paid to the technical staff of the team, while the additional technical staff pocketed $90,750.

The likes of Kwesi Appiah, Ibrahim Tanko, Stephen Appiah, Laryea Kingston among others walked away with a total of $347,02 as winning bonus, with the additional technical staff sharing $177,000 among themselves as winning bonus.

This was revealed by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah when he appeared before Parliament to account for the team’s expenditure at the tournament.

According to the Minister, $6,365,033.84 was budgeted for Ghana’s participation in the competition out of which $4,564,352.00 was spent on the team’s training tour in Dubai, as well as at the tournament in Egypt.

The Black Stars were eliminated at the Round 16 stage of the tournament after they lost to Tunisia on penalties to extend the country's trophyless jinx.