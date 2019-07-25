Willian To Wear Number 10 Jersey At Chelsea Next Season

WILLIAN

Chelsea winger Willian will wear the number 10 jersey this coming season following Eden Hazard' move to Real Madrid.

The Brazilian revealed in an interview that he was offered the jersey after it was left vacant following the departure of the Belgian from Stamford Bridge.

"I was offered the number 10 jersey ahead of next season and I will take it," he was quoted by Brazilian TV show Desimpedidos.

If Willian takes over the famous jersey, he will free up his number 22, which can be worn by new signing Christian Pulisic, considering he was donning the jersey at Borussia Dortmund.

Willian regularly wears the number 10 jersey while playing for the national team, as was the case in the recently concluded Copa America.

Coach Frank Lampard has however downplayed news that Willian will take over the jersey, saying there is no confirmation of the same.

"There's no confirmation of that decision, but it will be taken in due course. I didn't see the interview but I did hear about it," he said after the Barcelona match.

Willian is set to join the rest of the team this coming month, having been away with the national team for the Copa America tournament.