My Next Job Won't Be In Africa - Herve Renard

Herve Renard has reiterated that his next job will not be in Africa after he quit as Morocco coach following their shock early exit at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Some media reports had linked the Frenchman with the coaching jobs of Senegal and Ghana, however, the Frenchman says he will not be coaching on the continent at his next job.

Renard in a tweet said he will announce his next job in a few days.

"In order to put an immediate end to rumours which are totally unfounded, I will announce in a few days my choice but I can already say as I did a few months ago that it will not be on the African continent," he tweeted.

Morocco were among the pre-tournament favourites with Renard seeking to claim an unprecedented third Cup of Nations title with three different countries - after successes with Zambia (2012) and Ivory Coast (2015).

But after winning all their group matches without conceding a goal, the Moroccans were bundled out following a penalty shootout in the last-16 by outsiders Benin.

His departure meant coaches from seven of the 24 finalists have now left their jobs after the tournament in Egypt, which Algeria won by beating Senegal 1-0 in the final in Cairo on Friday.