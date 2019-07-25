Asante Kotoko Rule Out Signing Torric Jebrin

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have ruled out a move for Torric Jebrin in the ongoing transfer window.

The former Hearts of Oak wonderkid was reported to be close to joining the Porcupine Warriors with the player set to sign a two-year deal subject to medicals.

But the spokesperson of the club, Kennedy Boakye Ansah has denied reports any contact with the diminutive winger.

“The brand of Asante Kotoko is big and people want to use Kotoko to advertise their brand,” he told Light FM.

“Officially, I can confidently say that Asante Kotoko hasn’t made any contact with Torric Jebrin,” he added.

Congolese giants TP Mazembe are reportedly in negotiations with the representative of the player as they look to bring him to Lubumbashi.