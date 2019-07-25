Kwame Sefa Kayi Praises Former GFA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi; Insists Black Stars Is A Cash Cow [VIDEO]

Award-winning Ghanaian journalist, Kwame Sefa Kayi reacted to the country spending $4.5m after reaching the round of 16 of the just ended Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The sector minister on Wednesday announced in parliament that government spent 4.5 million dollars out of a budget of $6.3 million on this year’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.

According to the Minister, the state spent $4,564,532.00 during the competition.

He stated that the approved budget comprised expenditure for a training tour and other tournament related activities, adding that $1.7m which was not expended will be returned to the state.

"Now the actual expenditure, Mr SPeaker emphasis on actual expenditure, Mr Speaker an amount of $4,564,532 was expended on the training tour till the time Ghana exited the from the main tournament". the minister said.

The details of the expenditure are as follows...

US$ 1. Airfare 924,168.00 2. Per diem -Players 187,050.00 3. Per diem - Technical Staff 129,600.00 4. Per diem-Additional Technical Staff 90,750.00 5. Winning Bonus-Players 965,405.00 6. Winning Bonus-Technical 347,027.00 7. Winning Bonus-Additional Technical Staff 177,000.00 8. Accommodation 1,143,519.00 9. Feeding 419,300.00 10. Match tickets 41,750.00 11. Medicals 44,574.00 12. Visa fees 8,541.00 13. Internal Transportation 43,092.00 14. Incidentals 42,576.00 Total 4,564,352.00

However, the host of Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' flagship program insists Ministers used the Black Stars to enrich themselves and insisted former Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi was doing the right thing.

