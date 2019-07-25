Crystal Palace Boss Hails Jordan Ayew's Qualities

Crystal Palace manager, Roy Hodgson has expressed his delight after the signing of Jordan Ayew.

The Ghanaian striker completed his move to the South London based club permanently from Swansea City.

The 27-year-old penned down a three year deal for an undisclosed fee.

"We are delighted to secure Jordan's services for another three seasons at Crystal Palace," he told the official club website.

"He has proved himself as a dedicated and hard-working member of the squad, and certainly played his part in the club securing its highest ever Premier League points tally in the last campaign."

Ayew made 20 appearances (including 14 starts) in the Premier League for Roy Hodgson’s side last season.