Watch Jordan Ayew's First Interview After Joining Crystal Palace From Swansea City

Premier League side, Crystal Palace have announced the signing of Jordan Ayew on a three year deal from Swansea City for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old spent last season playing for the Eagles on loan after the Swans were relegated to the Championship.

Jordan Ayew made 20 appearances (including 14 starts) in the Premier League for Roy Hodgson’s side, returns to South London club off the back of an impressive Africa Cup of Nations tournament, where he notched two goals in Ghana’s four games in the competition – as well as a successful penalty in his side’s shoot-out defeat to Tunisia in the last round of 16.

