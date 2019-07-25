Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: An Open Letter To National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah!!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
25.07.2019 Football News

Jordan Ayew Joins Crystal Palace Permanently From Swansea City [PHOTOS]

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Jordan Ayew Joins Crystal Palace Permanently From Swansea City [PHOTOS]
JUL 25, 2019 FOOTBALL NEWS

Jordan Ayew has joined Crystal Palace from Swansea City on a three-year deal subject to international clearance, following the forward’s season-long loan spell with the south London club last season.

The Ghanaian forward who made 20 appearances (including 14 starts) in the Premier League for Roy Hodgson’s side, returns to Palace off the back of an impressive Africa Cup of Nations tournament, where he notched two goals in Ghana’s four games in the competition – as well as a successful penalty in his side’s shoot-out defeat to Tunisia in the last round of 16.

Upon completing his transfer to Palace, the 27-year-old revealed his excitement at being back in red and blue ahead of the 2019/20 season, which begins on August 10 with the Eagles’ Premier League opener with Everton.

Ayew, who has exactly 100 Premier League appearances and 16 goals under his belt, said: "I am very happy [to have returned]. I really enjoyed myself last season.

"I enjoyed the stadium, the fans, the boys - they were really good to me - everything here was positive and that's why I decided to continue with Crystal Palace."

7252019115809-1j041p5ccw-1

7252019115809-j5eqi7t2gb-31

7252019115811-g30n1r5edx-41

7252019115813-uaqctgfsrn-5

7252019115815-vaqduhgtsn-6

7252019115817-h41o266fey-capture

7252019115818-23041q5ddx-eat139kw4aar3cd-1

7252019115819-osjvm8x432-eat139kw4aar3cd

7252019115819-uypcsgerrm-eat139kx4aaydki

7252019115820-0e72ylkxwr-eat139nxsaetyzd

7252019115820-i41p266ffa-eat139oxkaektua

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
TOP STORIES

Bawumia Launches GH Dual Card

12 hours ago

Ignore Terkper, Jinapor’s Misleading Claims On Our agreement...

14 hours ago

body-container-line