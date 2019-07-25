Kwesi Appiah Urged To Apologize And Resign As Black Stars Coach

Joseph Emmanuel 'JE' Sarpong, a veteran Ghanaian coach has implored James Akwasi Appiah to apologize and vacate his position as the head coach of the Black Stars.

The 59-year-old has been under pressure after failing to win the just ended Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Ghana suffered a painful defeat in the round of 16 after they were crashed out by Tunisia losing 4:5 on penalties to extend the country's 37-years trophy drought.

Appiah's future as head coach of the West Africans remains uncertain amid incessant criticism and calls for his dismissal after the Black Stars failed to impress supporters.

However, the former Asante Kotoko and Ebusua Dwarfs have urged the Al Khartoum manager to relinquish his position.

“We have individual differences, I have mine and you have yours but if I were Kwesi Appiah, I would apologise to Ghanaians and then leave the scene," Sarpong told Joy Sports.

“Contractual agreements can also force Kwesi to stay on because if he decides to leave, he will have to pay back some money.

"If you sack him, you have to pay him some compensation, so that’s why perhaps Kwesi is still at his post."

Appiah assumed duty as Ghana coach - for the second time - in 2017 with a mandate to qualify for and win the 2019 Afcon.

He had a first stint with the national team between 2012 and 2014, and the spell ended by the Black Stars' poor showing at the World Cup in Brazil.

His current contract as Ghana coach expires in December.