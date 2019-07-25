Am Happy To Be Back Home – New Kotoko Signing Augustine Okrah

New Kumasi Asante Kotoko signing, Augustine Okrah has indicated that he is happy to have reunited with the club where he started off his career.

The Ghana Premier League giant have a daunting task in the upcoming season and has been beefing up their squad for the challenge that lies ahead where they will be expected to feature in the CAF Champions League and possibly the local league if it does make a return.

To ensure the team adequately prepares, the Porcupine Warriors have been making key signings and completed the deal to reunite with former player Augustine Okrah.

In a post on the player official Twitter handle, he has noted that he is happy to be back at the club and still considers Kumasi as his home.

“Happy to be back to help Asante Kotoko. This place is where my professional career all started. Kumasi is and still remains my home”, he said in his tweet.

The former Ghana Premier League goal king left Kotoko seven years ago and has since then had stints with Sudanese clubs Al Hilal and Al Merreikh.

Now 25 year years old, the attacker has experience under his sleeves and is set to provide a boost for the Kumasi based side when they start their campaign in the CAF Champions League.

He is expected to join his new teammates at training today as they continue preparations for the first leg of the two-legged tie against Kano Pillars in the preliminary stage CAF’s top tier inter-club competition on August 10, 2019.