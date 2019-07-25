“Brong Ahafo Is The Hub Of Football In Ghana” – Kurt Okraku

The Executive Chairman of Dreams FC, Kurt Okraku has lauded the contributions of Ahafo and Bono regions to Ghana football.

Speaking in an interview with Kwaku Adjei Richard on ‘The Game’ on Pace TV, Mr. Okraku stated that the Ahafo and Bono Regions is the hub of football in the country.

“The number of football clubs in B/A tells you that there are a lot of talents in the region. The number of football administrators and the overall contribution of that region towards the development of association football in general in this country is amazing.

“I will doff my hat to all those who invest in football in the region. Without their contributions, the game wouldn’t have reached where it is now,” he said.

Mr. Okraku revealed his team (Dreams FC), scouted a lot of players from the Ahafo and Bono regions.

“A lot of our players are from the region. We are planning to set up a colts team in the Brong Ahafo region,” he disclosed.

The Dreams FC Chairman added: “The game needs to be resourced countrywide.”

