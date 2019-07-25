2019 Millennium Marathon On September 7

The 2019 edition of the Millennium Marathon comes off on September 7th in Accra in a big style. This is the fifth edition and the event is going to be special with many awards for participants and winners.

Interested participants can register now, by dialing *800*17# and win a freebie.

According to the organisers, interested runners can put in GH1 as a donation for every 1km run to keep the city of Accra and Ghana as a whole clean.

GCB Bank is now the headline sponsor for the Millennium Marathon 2019, and they are giving out special medals to runners.

Ashim Morton, the Race Director hinted that the first 3000 participants to finish the course will receive medals. He noted that this year’s event is to create awareness on sanitation and waste disposal.

“Of all races, there’s no better stage for heroism than a marathon” George Sheehan said.

According to Mrs. Cathy Morton, also a Race Director, they want more people especially women and girls to join and have fun.

She announced that the Women Sports Association of Ghana (WOSPAG) and Women In Sports Association (WISA) as well as the Achievers Fan Club and other Fitness Clubs are involved and it is going to be massive.

“We expect this to be the biggest as we always do things in a big way, we want the women of Ghana to be fine and fit and work hard to develop the nation, we know that sports is good and want to use sports to make people aware not to litter the streets and use dust and waste bins” she said.

REGISTER TODAY! Dial *800*17# or visit http://www.millenniummarathon.com to register.