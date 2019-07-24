Emmanuel Boateng Nets Hat-Trick To Help Dalian Yifang Demolish Tianjin Quanjian In Chinese FA Cup

Ghanaian international, Emmanuel Boateng showed fine form earlier today to bag an impressive hat-trick to help Dalian Yifang demolish Tianjin Quanjian by four goals to nothing in the quarter-finals of the Chinese FA Cup.

The former U.D Levante striker continued his impressive output for the side since joining and steered Rafa Benitez’s men to an emphatic 4-0 victory as they cruised into the semi-finals of the Chinese FA Cup.

After dominating for the early minutes of the first half, Emmanuel Boateng popped up on the 26th minute to put the Chinese Super League club in front.

The 23-year old went on to play a key part in the second goal of the match which was scored by teammate Sun Bo just three minutes to the end of the first 45 minutes.

Dalian Yifang kept their cool and resumed the second half in the same fashion as the first half and edged their opponent into their own third.

The Ghanaian tormented the defense of Tianjin Quanjian and managed to get his second goal of the day on the 80th minute. He rounded off an impressive showing with a last-minute penalty kick to complete his hat-trick.

In addition to helping Dalian Yifang secure a spot in the semi-finals of the Chinese FA Cup, Emmanuel Boateng was adjudged the man of the match for his outstanding display.