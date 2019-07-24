US$4.5m Spent On Black Stars’ 2019 AFCON Campaign – Sports Minister

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah, has revealed that government spent over $4.5 million on the Black Stars' 2019 AFCON campaign.

The amount was out of the $6.3 million budgeted by the Ministry before the team started their AFCON journey.

Isaac Asiamah, who had hitherto kept the amount away from the media and the public, made the revelation in Parliament on Wednesday while answering a question from a Member of Parliament on Wednesday.

The Minister said, in total, US$6,365,033.84 was budgeted for Ghana's participation at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Out of this amount, US$4,564,352.00 was expended from the training tour up until the team exited the AFCON at the round of 16 stage.

The amount was not exhausted because of the team's early exit, the Minister said.

Giving a breakdown of the expenditure, the Sports Minister said the amount was spent on components including:

The playing body Technical team Members of Parliament's Select Committee on Youth and Sports Representatives of GHALCA Representatives of Old Footballers Some staff of the GFA Some staff of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Some member of the Ghana Supporters Union Journalists

A further breakdown of the expenditure is provided as follows:

Airfare – $924,168

Per diem, players – $187,050

Per diem, technical staff – $129, 600

Per diem, additional technical staff – $90,750

Winning bonus, players – $965, 405

Winning bonus, technical – $347,027

Winning bonus, additional technical staff – $177,000

Accommodation – $1,143,519

Feeding – $419,300

Match Tickets – $41,750

Medicals – $44,574

Visa Fees – $8,541

Internal Transportation -$43,092

Incidentals – $42,576

Total; $4,564,352

