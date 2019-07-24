Modern Ghana logo

24.07.2019 Sports News

US$4.5m Spent On Black Stars’ 2019 AFCON Campaign – Sports Minister

By Staff Writer
Isaac Asiamah
2 HOURS AGO SPORTS NEWS

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah, has revealed that government spent over $4.5 million on the Black Stars' 2019 AFCON campaign.

The amount was out of the $6.3 million budgeted by the Ministry before the team started their AFCON journey.

Isaac Asiamah, who had hitherto kept the amount away from the media and the public, made the revelation in Parliament on Wednesday while answering a question from a Member of Parliament on Wednesday.

The Minister said, in total, US$6,365,033.84 was budgeted for Ghana's participation at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Out of this amount, US$4,564,352.00 was expended from the training tour up until the team exited the AFCON at the round of 16 stage.

The amount was not exhausted because of the team's early exit, the Minister said.

Giving a breakdown of the expenditure, the Sports Minister said the amount was spent on components including:

  1. The playing body
  2. Technical team
  3. Members of Parliament's Select Committee on Youth and Sports
  4. Representatives of GHALCA
  5. Representatives of Old Footballers
  6. Some staff of the GFA
  7. Some staff of the Ministry of Youth and Sports
  8. Some member of the Ghana Supporters Union
  9. Journalists

A further breakdown of the expenditure is provided as follows:

  • Airfare – $924,168
  • Per diem, players – $187,050
  • Per diem, technical staff – $129, 600
  • Per diem, additional technical staff – $90,750
  • Winning bonus, players – $965, 405
  • Winning bonus, technical – $347,027
  • Winning bonus, additional technical staff – $177,000
  • Accommodation – $1,143,519
  • Feeding – $419,300
  • Match Tickets – $41,750
  • Medicals – $44,574
  • Visa Fees – $8,541
  • Internal Transportation -$43,092
  • Incidentals – $42,576

Total; $4,564,352

