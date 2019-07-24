AFCON 2019: Ghana To Receive $670.000 From CAF As Prize Money

African Cup of Nations champions, Algeria will get the sum of $4.5 million, while the second-placed team Senegal will get $2.5m.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will get N714m ($2m) from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for participating and coming third at the recently concluded 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

Nigeria finished third after beating Tunisia 1-0 in the third-place game to win the bronze medal for a record eighth time in AFCON history.

The prizes will be distributed as follows:

Angola and Kenya (Third place in group-stages): $620.000

Round of 16: $670.000 (Benin, Uganda, Egypt, Mali, Guinea, DR Congo, Cameroon and Ghana)

Quarter-finals: $800.000 (Madagascar, Ivory Coast, South Africa and Benin)

Semi-finalists: $2 million (Nigeria and Tunisia)

Senegal: $2.5 million.

Algeria: $4.5 million.

Ghana were kicked out of the tournament at the round of 16 by Tunisia to extend it 37 years trophy drought.

However, the Youth and Sports Minister has revealed that the country spent $4.5m for the tournament out of the $6.3m that was approved by the government as the budget for the tournament.