I Was Paid Ghc2 As Black Stars Player - Ibrahim Sunday Reveals

Ibrahim Sunday has disclosed that he was being paid GH¢2 during his time as a Black Stars player

The former Asante Kotoko star played for the Black Stars for more than a decade from the 1960s through to the late 1970s.

The 75-year-old was part of the Ghana team that lost the 1966 and 1970 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

Sunday also featured for the country at the 1972 Olympic Games held in Munich, Germany, before calling time on his football career.

According to him, his salary was just GH¢2 when he was actively playing for the Ghana national team.

“We weren’t getting anything. You cannot tell me that taking two cedis a week at that time is enough to buy even a bicycle. So we were not getting anything, we were playing for the love of the country but today it has changed,” he told GhanaCrusader.

“Every country, the poorest country in the world even when it comes to sports spend money on them (National Teams) and their people don’t say anything.”

Sunday, however, conceded that the Black Stars team he played in enjoyed more support from Ghanaians than the current crop is getting.

The Black Stars have not won a major trophy since 1982 when they last emerged winners of the Africa Cup of Nations.