Black Stars AFCON Budget Was $6.3M But $4.6M Was Spent - Sports Minister Reveals [BREAK DOWN]

The Youth and Sports, Hon. Isaac Asiamah has confirmed that $6.3 million was approved as the budget for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

According to sector minister, 70% of the budget was spent following the Black Stars exit from the tournament at the round of 16.

Mr Asiamah said the expenditure of the Black Stars 2019 Africa Cup of Nations campaign was $4.6 million from the approved budget by the Government of Ghana.

"Ghana budgeted US$6.3 million for the Black Stars training camp and AFCON campaign. Out of that, 4.6 million dollars was used,'' Hon. Asiamah said.

"The remaining US$1.7 million will be returned to the state," he added.

Ghana's hopes of winning the 32nd edition of the continent most prestigious trophy was crashed by Tunisia after losing on penalties to extend the country's trophy drought to 39 years.

Below is the breakdown

1. Airfare - $924,168.00

2. Per diem (Players) - $187,050.00

3. Per diem (Technical Staff) - $129,600.00

4. Per diem (Additional Technical Staff) - $90,750.00

5. Winning Bonus (Players) - $965,405.00

6. Winning Bonus (Technical Staff) - $347,027.00

7. Winning Bonus (Additional Technical Staff) - $177,000.00

8. Accommodation - $1,143,519.00

9. Feeding - $419,300

10. Match tickets - $41,750.00

11. Medicals - $44,574.00

12. Visas fees - $8,541.00

13. Internal Transportation - $43,092.00

14. Incidentals - $42,576.00