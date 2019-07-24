'I Am Focused On Helping Kayserispor To Succeed' - Bernard Mensah Response To Transfer Speculations

Ghanaian forward, Bernard Mensah has indicated that he is focused on helping Kayserispor rather than thinking about transfer speculations about his future.

The enterprising winger has been on the radar of Galatasaray and Fenerbache in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Mensah was impressive for the Turkish SuperLig side last season after joining the club on loan from Atletico Madrid.

Despite the speculations, Mensah has successfully indicated that he is focused on helping his side.

"I am currently a player of Kayserispor," he told the press.

"I need to focus on the team-related achievements. That's what I work for.

"Anything can happen at any time about the future.

"I'm focusing on studies rather than thinking about them right now," he added.

Mensah has joined Kayserispor on a permanent basis from the Spanish side.